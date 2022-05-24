Quad's $50 Billion Infrastructure Investment Plan In Indo-Pacific

Quad Summit: Japan, US, India and Australia plan to invest at least $50 billion in Indo-Pacific region.

Japan, the United States, India and Australia plan to invest at least $50 billion into infrastructure projects in the Asia-Pacific region, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida said Tuesday.

"In the infrastructure sector, we announce that we will aim to invest more than $50 billion over the next five years to assist projects in the Indo-Pacific region," he said after a summit of the so-called Quad grouping in Tokyo.

