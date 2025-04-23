Russian Artist Reveals Trump's Portrait Gifted By Putin After 2024 Rally Attack

A previously undisclosed portrait of US President Donald Trump presented as a gift from his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin has now been made public. The portrait offers an artistic interpretation of a key moment from the 2024 US election campaign.

The painting was created by celebrated Russian artist Nikas Safronov. Now, Safronov has shared the Kremlin-commissioned portrait with CNN.

The portrait captures Trump shortly after surviving an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024. The image shows the then Republican candidate with a raised fist, blood on his face and a look of defiance. These elements, the artist says, symbolise resilience and patriotism.

"It was important to me to show the blood, the scar and his bravery during the attempt on his life. He didn't break down or become afraid, but raised his arm to show he is one with America and will bring back what it deserves," Safronov told CNN.

The portrait first came to public attention through Trump ally and real estate developer Steve Witkoff, who discussed it during an appearance on Tucker Carlson's podcast. Mr Witkoff described it as "a beautiful portrait" by a "leading Russian artist" and added that Trump was "clearly touched by it."

Until now, no images or details of the artwork have been released. Kremlin officials have since confirmed to CNN that the painting was commissioned by the Russian government and personally delivered by Witkoff to Trump earlier this year.

Safronov, whose portfolio includes portraits of international figures such as Pope Francis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and North Korea's Kim Jong Un, said he was initially approached by anonymous representatives requesting a Trump painting "as I see him".

Some clients prefer to remain anonymous and offer little information, he said. But he soon guessed the request had ties to the Kremlin. Believing the portrait could play a role in improving relations between Russia and the US, he chose not to accept any payment for the work.

He later received direct confirmation from Putin himself. According to Safronov, the Russian leader told him the artwork would play a symbolic role in softening diplomatic tensions between Moscow and Washington.

The Kremlin has not issued an official statement in response to questions about the portrait.

The painting reportedly bears a strong resemblance to one now hanging in the Grand Foyer of the White House, replacing Barack Obama's official portrait.