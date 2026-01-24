"Pull Violent, Untrained Officers Out": Governor Tim Walz On Minneapolis Shooting

A man shot by federal agents in Minneapolis on Saturday has died, local and federal officials said, the second fatal shooting involving federal agents this month during a surge in immigration enforcement in the northern U.S. city.

The man, who has not been identified, was armed with a handgun and two magazines, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.

A video circulating on social media and aired on cable news stations showed people wearing masks and tactical vests wrestling with a man on a snow-covered street before shots are heard. In the video, the man falls to the ground, and several more shots are heard.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz called for an immediate end to the Trump administration's immigration enforcement operations in the state.

"I just spoke with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning," Walz wrote on social media platform X. "This is sickening. The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now."

Tina Smith, a Democratic U.S. senator from Minnesota, called the shooting "catastrophic."

Minneapolis officials urged calm as the incident is investigated. Video from the area showed immigration agents deploying tear gas on a growing crowd of onlookers.

"We ask the public to remain calm and avoid the immediate area," a post by the City of Minneapolis read.

