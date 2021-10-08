Public Universities To Be Reopened Soon, Says Taliban Official: Report

Public universities in Afghanistan would soon reopen in the country: Taliban (File)

The Taliban formed government on Thursday expressed that the public universities in Afghanistan would soon reopen in the country.

The information came from Abdul Baqi Haqqani, who has been appointed as the acting minister of higher education by the Taliban after the group's takeover of Afghanistan, Tolo News reported.

"The preparation and plans are being completed and soon the universities related to the Islamic Emirate will also be opened and the education will continue," Haqqani said.

Back in August, all the universities were closed after the Taliban's siege of Afghanistan but private universities have since reopened, reported Tolo News.

This came after the caretaker government of Afghanistan signed an agreement with the union of private universities to facilitate educational opportunities for students.

But the Taliban is still being slammed by Afghan students for delaying the process of reopening the universities.

"We have seen this many times: They say they are working on a plan, but it has been over a month and the plan has not finalized," said Omid Mawllavi Zada, a political science student at Kabul University.

In another recent development, a group of women in Kabul on Friday protested against the closing of schools and colleges for female students, saying that this is a violation of their fundamental rights in Afghan society.

Teachers and lecturers from schools and universities of Kabul said that the closing of schools and universities is a serious concern that can deeply affect the future of education of girls in Afghanistan and the Taliban should give serious attention to it.

Female students expressed that education is their Islamic and legal right and that no one should take this right from them, reported TOLOnews.

