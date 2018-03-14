Stephen Hawking, Best Known Physicist Since Albert Einstein, Dies At 76 Stephen Hawking's works include the theoretical prediction that black holes emit radiation, often called Hawking radiation.

Overcame degenerative motor neuron disease to probe mysteries of cosmos Advanced human understanding of origin and fate of the universe Worked to popularise science, wrote landmark book A Brief History of Time



Stephen Hawking flew on on a special "zero-gravity" jet in 2007.



Stephen Hawking has died at the age of 76, his family spokesperson said today. The renowned British scientist died peacefully at his home in Cambridge in England in the early hours of this morning , his family says.Stephen Hawking's children, Lucy, Robert and Tim said in a statement: "We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today. He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years. His courage and persistence with his brilliance and humour inspired people across the world. He once said, 'It would not be much of a universe if it wasn't home to the people you love.' We will miss him forever." Stephen Hawking's works include the theoretical prediction that black holes emit radiation, often called Hawking radiation. Hawking was the first to set out a theory of cosmology explained by a union of the general theory of relativity and quantum mechanics. He was a supporter of the many-worlds interpretation of quantum mechanics. His book A Brief History of Time appeared on the British Sunday Times best-seller list for a record-breaking 237 weeks.Stephen Hawking communicated using a single cheek muscle attached to a speech-generating device after a rare, slow-progressing form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) gradually paralysed him over the decades.