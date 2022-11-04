Private Military Group Wagner Opens 1st Official Headquarters In Russia

Some Wagner group fighters are deployed in Ukraine, Latin America, Africa. (File photo)

The previously secretive private military group Wagner on Friday opened its first official headquarters in Russia in the city of Saint Petersburg, AFP journalists said.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, who recently confirmed he founded the group whose fighters have been deployed to Ukraine as well as countries in Latin America and Africa, last week announced the opening of the office on his company Concord's social media page.

