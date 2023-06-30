Princess Diana's Iconic Black Sheep Sweater Could Fetch Rs 65 Lakh At Auction

Princess Diana wore the sweater in 1981 during a polo match.

The famous 'black sheep' jumper worn by Princess Diana in 1981 during a polo match when she was newly engaged to King Charles III is up for auction at Sotheby's Fashion Icons auction in New York after it was discovered in the designer's attic more than 40 years later, as per a report in Page Six.

The sweater, which is a bright, cherry-red knit with white sheep and one black sheep pattern, is expected to fetch $50,000 (Rs 41 lakh) to $80,000 (Rs 65 lakh), as per the auction house.

Cynthia Houlton, Sotheby's Global Head of Fashion and Accessories said, "This exceptional garment, meticulously preserved, carries the whispers of Princess Diana's grace, charm, and her keen eye for fashion. It's an honour to offer this historic sweater in our inaugural Fashion Icons auction, placing it in dialogue with other memorable and culturally important items of clothing."

The sweater was created by designers Sally Muir and Joanna Osborne of Warm & Wonderful. "This past March, as we were rummaging through the attic searching for an old pattern, we spotted a small box. Inside, tucked away beside a cotton bedspread, was Diana's original red sheep sweater from 1981," they told Sotheby's. They had created the sweater in 1979 and the small business gained prominence after Princess Diana's look became popular . "Her influence was impactful almost immediately thereafter, leading to a surge in sales and public awareness of our small label, for which we will be forever grateful," they added.

According to Sotheby's, Ms Muir and Ms Osborne received a letter from Buckingham Palace a few weeks after Princess Di wore the sweater for the first time informing them that she had damaged the cuff of her sheep jumper and asked for either a repair or replacement. The sweater was then given back to the designers by the Palace, who crocheted Diana a new one.

The Princess wore the new sweater in 1983 with white trousers and a tie-neck top underneath while attending another polo match with Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York.