Prince William To Strip Meghan Markle's Royal Title After He Becomes King: Report

Prince William is reportedly planning to strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their HRH titles when he becomes king due to concerns that Meghan has breached an agreement with the late Queen Elizabeth II. The agreement, made in 2020, stipulated that the couple would not use their HRH titles as they stepped down as working members of the royal family. A royal insider told the Daily Beast, "Charles might be happy to put up with this, but William won't"- referring to Meghan Markle's use of her HRH title alongside her lifestyle products.

"He loathes and despises Harry and Meghan with every bone in his body, he believes they have betrayed everything the family stands for and the idea that they are using their royal status as a calling card will enrage him," the insider added.

Meghan Markle recently used the HRH title in personal correspondence, including a gift basket sent to podcaster Jamie Kern Lima with a card reading "With the Compliments of HRH The Duchess of Sussex".

The Sussexes' team claimed they don't use HRH titles, while sources close to the couple said Meghan used the title privately, not commercially. The couple agreed to stop using HRH titles publicly in 2020. Although no formal laws or signed documents prohibit their use, this incident contravenes the agreement with Buckingham Palace to cease public use of "Her Royal Highness" and "His Royal Highness" after their official withdrawal from royal duties on March 31, 2020, known as Megxit Day. They still technically hold the styles, but aren't using them publicly, similar to the Duke of York.

The HRH title is largely ceremonial, carrying symbolic weight and prestige. It's typically reserved for children and grandchildren of the monarch, who often represent the monarch officially. The title doesn't grant special powers or responsibilities but signifies senior royal status.

A friend of Prince William's believes that Meghan Markle is taking advantage of King Charles' leniency by continuing to use the HRH title.

"Charles has completely lost control," the insider said in part, adding that it's "apparent" that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have "every intention of making his final years a misery."

"Meghan using her HRH exposes how weak and enfeebled he is. She knows he won't do anything. There is no way King William will stand for this. The titles will simply be removed when he is king. A way will be found," the source told the outlet.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relocated to Southern California after stepping down as senior royals in 2020. They've since built a life on their Montecito estate with their children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3. Meghan has pursued various ventures, including her Netflix series 'With Love, Meghan,' which was renewed for a second season. She also launched her lifestyle brand, As Ever, featuring products like gourmet foods and teas.



