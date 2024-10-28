Prince William Shares How Diana's Compassion Led Him To Tackle Homelessness

Prince William has opened up about how a childhood experience with his late mother, Princess Diana, influenced him to help the homeless. In his upcoming documentary, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, the 42-year-old recalls his first visit to 'The Passage', a London charity dedicated to helping homeless people. Accompanied by his brother, Prince Harry, and Diana, William first visited the organisation when he was 11.

“My mother took me to The Passage; she took Harry and I both there,” the Prince of Wales recalled in a newly released clip from the two-part series, as per CNN. “I'd never been to anything like that before, and I was a bit anxious as to what to expect.” His mother lightened the mood, “having a laugh and joking with everyone,” putting him at ease, the Royal added.

The visit had a profound impact on Prince William. “I remember thinking, 'Well, if everyone's not got a home, they're all going to be really sad.' But it was incredible how happy an environment it was... That's when it dawned on me that there are other people out there who don't have the same life as you do.”

The documentary, directed by BAFTA winner Leo Burley, chronicles the Prince's Homewards initiative — a five-year project launched in June 2023 aimed at ending homelessness in six flagship locations across the UK. It also highlights the stories of individuals experiencing homelessness or struggling with it.

Homelessness is “a complex societal issue”, he stressed, but added it can be eradicated. “Achieving this will require a movement that creates systemic change. A change that focuses on prevention rather than management. And one that ensures all young people have truly affordable options to live and thrive independently.”

The documentary also addresses criticisms over the Prince's privileged background and whether he is suited to tackle such issues. In another clip, he responded that he had “no other agenda than desperately trying to help people” who are in need. “I see that as part of my role.”

The documentary will premiere on ITV at 2:30 am IST on Thursday, October 31. The second episode will air at the same time the following day.