Prince William Says It's 'Hard Sometimes' For People To Understand The Point Of Royal Family

The Prince of Wales has admitted that "it's hard sometimes" for the public to see the point of the Royal Family. Prince William in an interview with The Sunday Times talked about his plans to end homelessness in the United Kingdom.

He shed light on his five-year project on tackling homelessness. He said, "We're all very busy and I think it's hard sometimes to see what the family bring and what we do," he told the paper. "But the amount of causes, the interests, the dinners, the meetings, the visits, whatever it is, that we do day in, day out, throughout the year, we've always been involved in that. It's part of what we do."

"It's trying to spotlight other causes, other people, other interests, and help people where we can. We'll continue to do that," Prince William said.

Prince William's comments come amidst an ongoing rift with his brother, the Duke of Sussex, and anti-monarchy protests outside his father King Charles III's coronation last month reported Independent.

The 40-year-old royal also shared insight into his public housing campaign. He said that he hopes to go deeper in his introduction of the subject to Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte.

He said, "I think when I can balance it with their schooling, they will definitely be exposed to it. On the school run, we talk about what we see."

"When we were in London, driving backwards and forwards, we regularly used to see people sitting outside supermarkets, and we'd talk about it."

He recalled that his children asked about the people living on the streets, "Why are they there? What's going on?"

He continued: "I think it's in all our interests, it's the right thing to do, to expose the children, at the right stage in the right dialogue, so they have an understanding."

"They [will] grow up knowing that, actually: Do you know what? Some of us are very fortunate, some of us need a little bit of a helping hand, some of us need to do a bit more where we can help others improve their lives," he said.

