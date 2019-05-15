Prince William, Kate Middleton Meet Royal Baby Archie: Report

Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, finally met their nephew Archie who was born last week.

A palace representative told People Magazine that Prince William and Kate Middleton paid a visit to new parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on Tuesday, at their Frogmore Cottage home. The private gathering took place after Kate Middleton and Prince Harry concluded their royal engagements for the day.

On birth of bay Archie, the Kensington Royal had posted a video on Instagram, where Prince William and Kate Middleton said, "We're absolutely thrilled - welcome to the Sleep Deprivation Society!"

Meghan Markle gave birth to her and Prince Harry's first child on May 6. During a photo-call on May 8, they introduced their newborn to the world and announced that they have named their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who was also blessed by his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

"It's magic, it's pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy," Meghan Markle had said during the photo-call.

Meghan and Harry got married in a lavish ceremony on May 19 last year. Baby Archie is the Queen's eighth great-grandchild, and seventh in line to the British throne.

(With Inputs From ANI)

