Prince William, Kate Middleton Celebrate 12 Years Of Marriage, Share Unseen Pic

The Prince and Princess of Wales, today took to social media to share an unseen picture of them during a bike ride with their arms around each other. Prince William and Kate Middleton rang in their 12th wedding anniversary on Saturday.

"12 years," reads the Instagram caption for the picture which was clicked by photographer Matt Porteous, an environmental photographer who has long been behind the camera in front of the royals for portraits, according to Metro.

In the picture, the couple can be seen posing on bicycles with their arms around each other, smiling at the camera.

The royals can be seen dressed in casual outfits. While Prince William opted for a blue collared shirt, jeans and sunglasses, Kate Middleton wore a patterned white shirt, jeans and white sneakers.

The picture was taken last year at the family's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England.

Social media wished the pair a happy anniversary.

"Happy anniversary to the next King and Queen of The UK. we love you and support you," commented a user.

"The most wonderful couple! I remember the wedding like it was yesterday! Wishing you many more years of happiness and health," wrote another user.

"Happy 12th Wedding Anniversary to these two. Such a beautiful photo...Such a lovely surprise. Looking forward to the decades to come," the third user wrote.

Meanwhile, the royals are gearing up for the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.