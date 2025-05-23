Prince William Highlights 'Most Dangerous Job On Planet' In Docuseries

Prince William, armed with a microphone, is stepping in front of the camera to highlight the conservation efforts of wildlife rangers in a new six-part documentary series titled 'Guardians.'

During the premiere of the docuseries about these "unseen, unheard, and undervalued" heroes of the natural world, the Prince of Wales said the wildlife rangers were involved in "one of the most dangerous jobs on the planet."

Prince William said the world can no longer overlook the killing rate of wildlife rangers, which is over two per week, as per CNN.

The series, distributed by the United for Wildlife initiative of The Royal Foundation, will be broadcast on BBC Earth's digital platforms once a week. 'Guardians' is set to offer a unique, on-the-ground glimpse into the important work rangers do to preserve wildlife worldwide.

Prince William opens each episode of the show, which attempts to depict both the cruelty of the rangers' struggle to preserve the natural world and its beauty.

Each episode, which lasts 6 to 10 minutes, shows how rangers live and work in some of the most environmentally fragile places on Earth. These places often confront extra challenges due to their geopolitical complexity.

The documentary 'Guardians' narrates the experiences of rangers who operate in the Caru Indigenous region of Brazil, the South African Kruger National Park, the Sea of Cortez in Mexico, and Sri Lanka.

The 42-year-old environmental and wildlife conservationist is the creator of the Earth Shot Prize and United for Wildlife. The series was inspired by first-hand stories from rangers he met and the "vital yet unseen" work they performed to protect the world.

"This one holds great meaning for me because I have many friends and people I've met through the years from travelling overseas and on holidays who live this life every day," Prince William said during a screening in London.

The show premiered a few weeks after Prince William honoured two rangers who lost their lives and another who suffered serious injuries in an attack in Mozambique.

Prince William called it "another harsh reminder of the immense sacrifices made by those protecting our natural world."

As the front line of nature, rangers risk everything and sacrifice a great deal to protect many endangered species from poachers.