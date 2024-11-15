Prince Harry's Lawsuit Against Murdoch's UK Group Moves Towards Trial

Prince Harry is continuing his lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers (NGN) over alleged unlawful activities by journalists and private investigators despite dozens of others settling their cases, his lawyer said on Friday.

Harry, 40, the younger son of King Charles, is suing the publisher of the Sun and the now-defunct News of the World at the High Court in London, alleging NGN unlawfully obtained private information about him from 1996 until 2011.

The royal's case was one of about 40 lawsuits against NGN, but all but one other litigant - Tom Watson, the former deputy leader of Britain's now-governing Labour Party - have now settled, Harry's lawyer David Sherborne told the court.

Those who have agreed to settle include Spice Girl Melanie Brown, former BBC executive Alan Yentob, "Game of Thrones" actor Alfie Allen and Ted Beckham, the father of former England soccer captain David Beckham.

