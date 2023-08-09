Prince Harry's 'His Royal Highness' Title Removed From Royal Family Website

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quit their royal duties in 2020.

The royal family has removed Prince Harry's official title from their website- three years after he and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties.

According to a report by Express, until last week, the Duke of Sussex was still being referred to by his HRH title in a bio on the website. On Tuesday, the media outlet reported that the bio had been updated, with Harry's former title removed.

The news outlet reported that the Royal Family's website was not completely updated since the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022.

Prince Harry received his dukedom in 2018, following his marriage to Meghan Markle in 2018.

The website also updated the current titles of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Prior to the update, the couple was referred to as the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, the titles they held before Queen Elizabeth's death.

In a statement to Express, the Palace said, "The Royal Family website contains over five thousand pages of information about the life and work of the Royal Family. Following the death of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, content has been revisited and updated periodically. Some content may be out of date until this process is complete."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quit their royal duties in January 2020. Shortly after their decision, Buckingham Palace said that the Sussexes would no longer use their HRH titles.

The Palace in an official statement said, "The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the royal family."

The Duke of Sussex expressed his desire to be called, "Just Harry", reported the Independent.