Prince Harry's Friend Talks About "Dysfunctional" Royal Family

Former rugby union player James Haskell, who has been best friends with Prince Harry for a long time, has labelled the British royal family "very dysfunctional", adding, some of the members "aren't as great as others."

Mr Haskell opened up about his bond with Harry and his family in an interview with the London Times and said he has spent a lot of time with them over the past several years.

"They do amazing work — but they're also a modern family that's very dysfunctional," Mr Haskell said.

He said he was in attendance when Harry got married to Meghan Markle, adding he was even a part of "Mike and Zara's wedding."

Despite criticising some of them, the 39-year-old defended the monarchy, saying they “serve an important role”.

"To those who want to get rid of the monarchy — once they're gone, they're gone. There's no way back from that, so remember they serve an important role. I love what they do," he added.

In the last few years, all has not been well between the royal family and Prince Harry and Meghan, particularly after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved out of the family. It got no better after Harry opened up about his issues with his father and brother in his memoir, Spare.

Earlier, a source close to the family told People magazine that although the rift between Prince Harry and his brother Prince William was “very bad,” it wasn't “irreparable.”

Harry visited his homeland last month but did not see either his father or brother during the trip.

Meanwhile, Haskell continues to share a special connection with the royal family as he hosts “The Good, the Bad & the Rugby” podcast along with Alex Payne and Mike Tindall, who is married to Zara Phillips, daughter of Princess Anne.

The Tindalls are said to be close to both Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton and Harry's family.