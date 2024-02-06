Prince Harry To Visit To UK To See King Charles After Cancer Diagnosis

Prince Harry to head back to UK to visit his father Charles III following the king's cancer diagnosis.

Prince Harry plans to head back to Britain to visit his father Charles III following the king's cancer diagnosis, the Press Association news agency reported Monday.

Harry, who lives in the United States with his wife, American actress Meghan Markle, has spoken with Charles and will visit him in the coming days, the UK agency said, citing a source close to the prince.

