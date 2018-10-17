What Prince Harry's 98-Year-Old Friend Told Meghan On Pregnancy

Harry and Meghan met a very special fan in Australia.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, met a very special fan recently.

While greeting well-wishers at the Sydney Opera House during the first day of their royal tour in Australia, they met a 98-year-old woman, Daphne Dunne, whom Prince Harry had met earlier in 2015 and 2017 in Australia, reported E! Online.

The couple greeted Dunne with a warm hug, following which she said that she has heard the "good news" about Meghan's pregnancy. Harry then introduced his wife to the woman.

The Duchess of Sussex knelt down to meet Dunne and held her hands happily. She then asked how the admirer was doing and added that it was "so nice" to meet her. Dunne, in turn, congratulated the 'Suits' actor on her pregnancy news.

Meghan responded saying, "Thank you! What an exciting time. Yes, I've been so happy."

Dunne added the news was "marvelous" and "just what Harry needs."

The prince complimented Dunne on her footwear, saying that her shoes were "very cool." Meghan also added that she saw the photos of Harry and Dunne from his last two visits and said they were "very sweet."

As Dunne was excited to see the Duke, she tenderly stroked Harry's cheeks, making him giggle.

"I'm so happy to finally meet you. I've heard so much about you- all good things," Meghan added.

Before saying goodbye, Dunne received a kiss on the cheek and a gentle handshake from the couple. She also gifted the couple a card, which Meghan described as "fantastic."

"And hopefully the next time we see you we'll have our little with one with us," the Duchess added.

The two also met the Governer-General Sir Peter Cosgrove and Lady Cosgrove at the Admiralty House, where they received a kangaroo stuffed animal and a tiny pair of uggs as gifts. They also visited the Taronga Zoo and enjoyed a dance performance by the Bangarra dance company.

This was the first time the couple stepped out after announcing the news of the pregnancy.

The duo is expecting their first child in the Spring of 2019.