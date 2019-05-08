Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Royal Baby Boy Gets A Name

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle showed off their baby boy at Windsor Castle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markel put an end to the anticipation over their newborm baby boy's name with an Instagram announcement. Meet Baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who was introduced to Queen Elizabeth two days after the boy was born.

The royal couple gave the world the first glimpse of the newborn, Queen's eighth great-grandchild, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor before the name was announced.

Prince Harry, 34, and wife Meghan, 37, made an appearance in front of the cameras inside Windsor Castle to show off their son born on Monday. "He's just been a dream," Meghan was quoted as saying by AFP, in her first public comments since giving birth to the seven-pound, three-ounce (3.26-kilogram) baby, who stayed firmly asleep during his public unveiling.

"He has the sweetest temperament. He's really calm," added the Duchess of Sussex, as Prince Harry cradled the newborn, wrapped in a white blanket, by her side.

Royal watchers who got a glimpse of the new baby, who is seventh in the line to the British throne, have been waiting eagerly for the Royal family to reveal the boy's name ever since the couple announced his birth to their 6.5 million followers on Instagram with the message "It's a BOY!".



