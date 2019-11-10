Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Reunite With Prince William, Kate Middleton

British royals Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the Festival of Remembrance Service at Royal Albert Hall together on Saturday. This is their first public appearance since they attended a polo match in July, reported People.

Any such public appearance goes hand in hand with Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton acing the regal elegant charm with an exquisite ensemble and this time they opted for similar looks.

Both the royal ladies were seen in black dresses adorned with a red poppy pin, an artificial flower that has been used since 1921 to commemorate members of the military who have been killed in the war.

Meanwhile, Prince William and Prince Harry wore dark coloured suits with matching ties.

This special event, which has taken place every year since 1923 at the Royal Albert Hall, commemorates all those who have lost their lives in conflicts. It is held the day before Remembrance Sunday.

Other members of the royal family who joined the four included Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

On Thursday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visited the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey as part of Remembrance Day services.

The royals are expected to spend a major part of the weekend together.

This appearance comes after the royals officially parted ways earlier this year in March when they broke up their joint "court" at Kensington Palace and created two separate offices.

