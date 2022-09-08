Prince Harry And Meghan To Travel To Scotland To See Queen Elizabeth: Report

Queen Elizabeth II has been dogged by health problems since last October.(File)

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are to travel to Scotland after Queen Elizabeth II's doctors issued a bulletin about the monarch's health, a spokesperson for the couple said Thursday.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be travelling to Scotland," the spokesperson said.

The couple, who are currently on a short visit to Europe, had been due to attend an awards ceremony in London on Thursday evening but have changed their plans to travel to see the queen, Britain's domestic Press Association news agency said.

