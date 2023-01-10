Prince Harry Asked Wife Meghan To Not Get Clicked At Taj Mahal. Here's Why

Prince Harry has revealed that he advised his wife Meghan Markle against clicking a photo in front of the Taj Mahal during her trip to India to avoid speculation that she was imitating his mother. The Duke of Sussex made the revelation in his memoir, Spare, which has been globally released today, reported Daily Mail.

According to the memoir, Meghan Markle went to India in 2017 with World Vision, a non-profit organisation, to work on menstrual health and the education of young girls. Prince Harry's mother, Diana, visited the Taj Mahal in 1992 and got herself clicked sitting alone at the monument.

The photo of Princess Diana later got famous as many thought it reflected her relationship with her husband, Prince Charles, who is now King Charles III. The two got formally divorced in August 1996.

Ahead of Meghan Markle's India visit, Prince Harry had asked her not to click a photo at the monument as people would think she was mimicking Princess Diana, the report added.

“Do not take a photo in front of the Taj Mahal. She'd asked why and I'd said: My mum,' Prince Harry wrote in the book. The Royal added that he explained to the Duchess about his mother's iconic photo at the Taj Mahal, but Meghan Markle was not aware of it.

“'I'd explained that my mother had posed for a photo there, and it had become iconic, and I didn't want anyone thinking Meg was trying to mimic my mother. Meg had never heard of this photo and found the whole thing baffling, and I loved her for being baffled,” the Duke of Sussex wrote, according to the report.

Prince Harry's memoir Spare officially went on sale in the UK on Tuesday. The revelations made by the royal in it have raised eyebrows including the claim that his brother, Prince Of Wales, William physically attacked him when they argued about Meghan Markle.