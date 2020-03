Prince Charles is displaying mild symptoms of COVID-19. (File)

Prince Charles, the eldest son and heir to Queen Elizabeth II, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, his office said on Wednesday.

The 71-year-old is displaying mild symptoms of COVID-19 "but otherwise remains in good health", Clarence House said in a statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)