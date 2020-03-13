Prince Charles Greets Guest With ''Namaste'' To Avoid Virus Spread. Twitter Reacts

Prince Charles could be seen greeting people with a namaste. (File)

Amid growing coronavirus scare, a video of Prince Charles greeting people with "Namaste" has gone viral on social media, leaving internet users impressed.

In the video, Prince Charles, 71, could be seen greeting people with a namaste at the yearly Prince's Trust Awards, which was held on Wednesday at the London Palladium.

Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Service (IFC) officer, shared the video on his Twitter handle with the caption: "Namaste... See we Indians told to do this to world many many years ago. Now just a class on how to do namaste properly."

In the shared video, Prince Charles could be seen getting out of his vehicle and extending his hand to greet one of the guests before he quickly changes his gesture to a namaste upon realising the precautionary measure in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Namaste ???????? ????????



See we Indians told to do this to world many many years ago. Now just a class on ‘how to do namaste properly'. #CoronaViruspic.twitter.com/P1bToirPin — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 12, 2020

As the post went viral, social media users started posting their reactions on prince's gesture.

A user wrote, "Slowly but surely our way of greeting is picking up worldwide."

"After Yoga... Namaste wud be the biggest export... Now experts will dive in and create various flavours of authentic Namaskar to suit their international clients," read one post.

Another user remarked, "In my opinion, this form of greeting makes more sense."