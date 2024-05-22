Primary School In UK Wants To Ban Skirts Because Girls 'Wear Them Too Short''

It is believed to be the first school for younger children to try to implement such a policy.

A primary school in the UK is planning a ban on skirts due to concerns that girls are wearing them too short, Metro reported. Newquay Junior Academy in Cornwall has written to parents saying that it hopes to enforce the skirt ban from September. If it is approved, female students would have to wear trousers or tailored shorts.

Executive headteacher Craig Hayes wrote in the letter to parents: "The proposed change is that there will no longer be an option to wear skirts within our uniform policy. Instead, we are proposing that instead of a skirt, pupils will all wear either tailored black school trousers or tailored black school shorts."

The letter added, "The rationale for this is that we are concerned about the way that some of our girls are wearing their skirts and this is reflected in comments from many of you, as parents and carers, but also from visitors and our community. Some skirts are just too short and the length is difficult to rectify and/or monitor. The length of the skirt is not in line with the school uniform and we are at a point now where this must be addressed. As such, we are reviewing the wearing of skirts for September 2024 and considering a move to trousers for all.''

The letter went on to say: "We believe that a uniform worn without modification is the best way to ensure equality. We do not want pupils feeling vulnerable and stressed by the pressure they feel to wear the latest trend or status symbol."

"Wearing a uniform as expected, dilutes the status placed on expensive shoes, labels, or length of skirt. We strive to shift the emphasis of competition and status, to create a feeling of collective pride and of support for peers."

The school said it will make its final decision after the May half-term.

The proposed decision has not gone down well with several angry parents who took to social media to slam the move. Many said they ''are 'not happy' that the school wants to 'dictate' what young pupils can wear. One woman said, ''It seems ridiculous that girls have no dress or pinafore option and to be asked to dress in a uniform that will make some girls feel uncomfortable/not themselves.''

She added: "Young girls especially in the junior school are suffering because teachers can't handle the discipline it takes to teach kids to roll down their skirts. It is unfair and a blanket ban on skirts seems crazy."

This isn't an isolated case. Earlier this year, a secondary school reversed a similar plan following backlash from parents. Previously Tiverton High School in Devon also said it would also ban skirts to create a "more gender-neutral uniform policy".