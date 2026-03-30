Trump's Ballroom With 'Stairs To Nowhere' Red-Flagged By Architects

Stairs to nowhere, columns that block daylight, fake windows are among the design details critics are flagging as President Donald Trump's long-planned White House ballroom speeds toward construction, with architects warning that the project has received unusually limited public scrutiny for an addition of such scale and symbolic importance.

The National Capital Planning Commission (NCPC) is scheduled to take a final vote on Thursday, clearing the last remaining review for the ballroom, which was publicly unveiled in detail in January. Last month, the Commission of Fine Arts, led by allies of the president, discussed the proposal for just 12 minutes before unanimously approving it.

Architects and critics say this hurried process marks a sharp change from how major public projects in Washington are typically reviewed, The New York Times said in a report. New monuments, museums and even renovations usually undergo years of public meetings and design revisions. The ballroom, they argue, will be poorer for the lack of such scrutiny.

Design Issues Flagged By Critics

Critics point to multiple design concerns, beginning with the south portico. They say it is oversized, features stairs that lead nowhere, and includes columns that will block views and daylight from inside the ballroom. The portico also has no doors leading into the ballroom.

"These are the kinds of details that are normally scrutinised in the design of any building so significant," architects warn, The New York Times reported.

During a recent planning commission review, the project's architect, Shalom Baranes, acknowledged that the south portico was largely ornamental. "Is it an absolutely essential part of the programme? I would say no, it's not," Baranes said. "Really it's an aesthetic decision to have it there."

The proposed East Wing addition is about 60% larger than the White House residence by floor area. By cubic volume, including the porticos, it is more than three times as large due to the ballroom's ceiling height. From the south, critics say, the ballroom will dominate the White House complex and disrupt its symmetry with the West Wing.

David Scott Parker, an architect on the board of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, said the ballroom would alter one of Washington's most important landmarks. "The ballroom is literally an imposition between two branches of our government," Parker said.

Inside the East Wing, the ballroom is larger than industry standards for events of 1,000 guests and could accommodate closer to 1,500 people. Baranes said the extra space is needed for television cameras, journalists, security and ceremonial processions, though critics argue smaller events may feel empty.

Other features have also drawn criticism, including an oversized commercial kitchen, a large first lady's office suite, and a second-floor colonnade where decorative masonry niches, designed to look like windows, will face north toward tourists, with bathroom stalls behind them.

Most concerns raised about the project focus not on how the ballroom will function internally, but on how it will present itself to the public. Issues such as the height of the roofline, changes to nearby roads, and the overall size of the ballroom have taken on broader symbolic importance.

"This is the People's House, this is not Donald Trump's, or Joe Biden's or the next president's," said Phil Mendelson, chairman of the DC Council and a member of the planning commission, The New York Times reported. "I still don't understand," Mendelson said, "why the ceiling height has to be 40 feet."

Administration's Defense

White House officials and commission leaders have defended the process and the project. Rodney Mims Cook Jr., the Trump-appointed chair of The Commission of Fine Arts panel, said the panel provided meaningful input, including asking the president to remove large pediments and adjust landscaping.

"We asked him to tone down the porch," he said. "We asked him to remove the pediments. We asked him for landscape. All of that he did."

Will Scharf, the chair of the planning commission and the White House staff secretary, said the ballroom was handled at the same pace as other urgent, well-funded projects, like an overhaul of the Capital One Arena and the plan for a new RFK Stadium, The New York Times reported.

"If not for President Trump, his desire to move quickly, and his raising the money to fund this, a project like this could languish for years with no decision or action," Scharf said. "And we could still be debating it at NCPC meetings 20 years from now."

He also said that several criticisms of the proposed White House ballroom fail to recognise that the complex has evolved continuously over time. "As our country's developed, so too has the White House complex," Scharf said. "I see the ballroom project as a natural extension of that history."

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also pushed back against criticism of the proposed White House ballroom, dismissing the New York Times report and defending the project as a long-needed addition funded entirely by the president and donors.

In a post on X, she said, "The New York Times had three random people who have "studied fine arts", "long written about urban planning," and never built anything to write an article criticizing the new White House ballroom. President Trump and his lead architect have built world-class buildings around the world, and they are ensuring the People's House finally has a beautiful ballroom that's been needed for decades - at no expense to the taxpayer."

The New York Times had three random people who have “studied fine arts,” “long written about urban planning,” and never built anything to write an article criticizing the new White House ballroom.



President Trump and his lead architect have built world-class buildings around… https://t.co/qAl2gk6hDA pic.twitter.com/vRH9U6mes0 — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) March 29, 2026

Trump's Vision For The Ballroom

Trump has outlined plans for the new White House ballroom, saying the project will address space constraints during official events and feature bulletproof and drone-resistant design elements.

The US President also said the ballroom has been sought for more than a century and would be built without using taxpayer money.

"For 150 years, they've wanted to build a ballroom at the White House. All of the money is paid by myself and donors... there's not one dime of government money going into the ballroom," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

He also highlighted the security features planned for the structure. "We have all bulletproof glass... drone proof roofs, ceilings, everything's drone-proof and bulletproof," Trump said.

Trump also revealed that construction activity is already underway beneath the site. "The military is building a massive complex under the ballroom... that's under construction," he said.

Explaining the need for the structure, Trump said existing spaces are inadequate for hosting visiting dignitaries. "When we have dignitaries coming... We have very small rooms. They're not big enough to handle the kind of capacity that you need," he added.

Trump also said the proposed ballroom has been designed to align with the historic White House's scale and appearance. "This is the same height as the White House... it matches and fits the White House," he said, adding that it would serve as "an incredible fitting."