Iran Deal 'Defective At Its Core,' Says Donald Trump, Pulls Out Of Pact: Live Updates

Iran Nuclear deal was one endorsed by Donald Trump's predecessor Barack Obama. (File)

00:31 (IST) Donald Trump's decision on Iran nuclear deal is psychological warfare: Iran President Hassan Rouhani 00:16 (IST) "We will be instituting the highest level of economic sanction. Any nation that helps Iran in its quest for nuclear weapons could also be strongly sanctioned by the United States. America will not be held hostage to nuclear blackmail": Donald Trump

00:13 (IST) The 2015 deal, worked out by the United States, five other international powers and Iran, eased sanctions on Iran in exchange for Tehran limiting its nuclear program.

00:06 (IST) Since the agreement Iran's bloody ambitions have grown only more brazen. In light of these glaring flaws, I announced last October that the Iran deal must be re-negotiated or terminated. Three months later, I repeated these conditions, I made it clear that if the deal could not be fixed, the US could not be party to the agreement: Donald Trump 00:05 (IST) Over the past few months, we have engaged extensively with our allies across the world, including France, Germany and UK. We have also consulted with our friends from the middle east. We are unified in our understanding of the threatened in our conviction that Iran must never acquire a nuclear weapon: Donald Trump

00:04 (IST) Israeli Prime Minister Benajmi Netanyahu calls Donald Trump's decision on Iranian nuclear deal "brave and correct".

23:58 (IST) White House Confirmed withdrawal of US from the Iran nuclear deal in a tweet. "Therefore, I am announcing today that the United States will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal." pic.twitter.com/hvnlrkJAQD - The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 8, 2018 White House Confirmed withdrawal of US from the Iran nuclear deal in a tweet. 23:54 (IST) Donald Trump announces US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal, calls it "disastrous, an embarrassment to US", news agency AFP reported. 23:53 (IST) French President Emmanuel Macron earlier this month reinforced his commitment to the Iran nuclear deal, saying no one wants an escalation of tensions in the region, while admitting the accord needed strengthening. Read here

23:50 (IST) The Iranian regime, has funded its long reign of chaos and terror by plundering the wealth of its own people: Donald Trump 23:50 (IST) At the point when the US had maximum leverage, the deal gave the Iranian regime a lot of cash, an embarrassment for me as a citizen. A constructive deal could have been struck but it wasn't. Today we have proof that this deal was a lie: Donald Trump

23:48 (IST) Iran deal was horrible, one-sided deal: Donald Trump 23:46 (IST) Iran has indulged in sinister activities in many places including Syria: Donald Trump.

Amid calls by European leaders to not kill the Iran Nuclear deal, President Donald Trump will confirm on Tuesday if he plans to re-impose US sanctions on Iran and further strain ties with the middle-eastern country.Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday that if the United States quits the nuclear deal, Washington would regret it "like never before". "If the United States leaves the nuclear agreement, you will soon see that they will regret it like never before in history," he said in a televised speech in northwestern Iran.Under the international pact, endorsed by Donald Trump's predecessor Barack Obama, Iran agreed to curb its nuclear programme in return for sanctions relief.