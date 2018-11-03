President Donald Trump Has Disgraced US Prestige, Says Iran

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said "America's hard power, that is to say their economic and military power, is declining too."

World | | Updated: November 03, 2018 15:28 IST
Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says US would be the ultimate loser from renewing sanctions. (File)

Tehran: 

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Saturday that President Donald Trump has "disgraced" US prestige and would be the ultimate loser from renewing sanctions on the Islamic republic.

"This new US president... has disgraced the remnant of America's prestige and that of liberal democracy. America's hard power, that is to say their economic and military power, is declining too," he said on his Persian Twitter account, quoting a speech in Tehran.



