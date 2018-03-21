'Not Above Law', Donald Trump Faces Legal Storm Over Alleged Sexual Misconduct

Summer Zervos leaves New York State Supreme Court after a hearing on the defamation case against Donald Trump

Porn star Stormy Daniels is among the many women who have claimed to have sexual relations with Trump.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, sued the president on March 6, stating Trump never signed an agreement for her to keep quiet about an "intimate" relationship between them. Daniels received $130,000 under that agreement.