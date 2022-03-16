'Pound Them Charley': Internet On Ukraine's Artillery Fire On Russian Army

The Russia-Ukraine war has been going on for more than three weeks.

Ukraine's Ministry of Defence posted a video on Wednesday, which shows continuous firing on "uninvited guests" - the Russian forces - who are advancing towards capital Kyiv. The footage, taken in dark, shows more than a two dozen shots being fired by the Ukrainian military towards a target which is not visible.

“Uninvited guests will not sleep peacefully on Ukrainian soil - our artillerymen greet them warmly everywhere,” according to the translation of Defence Ministry's tweet.

Непрохані гості не будуть спокійно спати на українській землі - скрізь «гаряче» вітають їх наші артилеристи.



????Відео 30_ОМБр ім. князя Костянтина Острозького #stoprussiapic.twitter.com/Berj4HKoDa — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) March 16, 2022

A soldier is seen recording the video of the firing.

Since being posted on Twitter four hours ago, the video has been viewed more than 55,000 times. Twitter users have hailed the act of courage.

"A warm welcome in the Ukraine for the not so welcome Russians sent by Putin," said a user. Another used a dialogue from 1962 movie Lawrnce of Arabia: "Pound them, Charley."

"This is so Nice. This sound of death russians. We need more of this sound. Salva ukraina," another user commented.

The war between Russia and Ukraine has been going on for more than three weeks and both the sides have suffered casualties - the number is higher in Ukraine.

Both the countries have deployed sophisticated weapons systems to turn the tide in their favour. Ukraine has deployed Stringer surface-to-air missile, Next Generation Light Anti-Tank Weapon (NLAW) and Javelin Anti-Tank Guided Missile.

Another tool that has become important for Ukrainians in their fight is the Bayraktar TB2 unmanned combat aerial vehicle - a Turkish-made drone that can carry small anti-armour weapons and can remain airborne for 27 hours.

Ukraine's ambassador to Ankara, Vasyl Bodnar, has said the drones had been very efficient; videos posted by Ukraine's military showed them being used to destroy vehicles in Russian convoys.

In an update on Wednesday, Ukrainian officials said that fatalities were rising from the war that began when Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

The emergency service in Ukraine's eastern region of Kharkiv region said on Wednesday that at least 500 residents of the city of Kharkiv have been killed.

Russian forces have struck more than 400 educational establishments and 59 of them have been destroyed, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said.

The governor of the Chernihiv region in northern Ukraine said there was no electricity in the region's main city, Chernihiv, or in some other settlements in the area.