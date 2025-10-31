"Potential Terrorist Attack" Thwarted In US' Michigan: FBI Chief

FBI Director Kash Patel said Friday that the agency had prevented a "potential terrorist attack" planned in the northern US state of Michigan over Halloween weekend.

"This morning the FBI thwarted a potential terrorist attack and arrested multiple subjects in Michigan who were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend," Patel said in a post on X.

"Through swift action and close coordination with our local partners, a potential act of terror was stopped before it could unfold," Patel said.

"The vigilance of this FBI prevented what could have been a tragic attack -- and thanks to their dedication, Michigan will have a safe and happy Halloween," he added.

The FBI director said more details about the alleged plot would be released later.

In a post on Facebook, the police department in Dearborn, a city west of Detroit, said the FBI had conducted operations there early Friday.

"We want to assure our residents that there is no threat to the community at this time," the Dearborn police department said.

FBI agents were spotted searching homes in the Dearborn area on Friday morning.

