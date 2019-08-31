'Toy Story' Poster Signed By Steve Jobs Auctioned For More Than $30,000

The Toy Story poster, 24-inches by 36-inches, was reportedly signed by Steve Jobs sometime after 1995

A poster for Pixar Animation Studios' 1995 film 'Toy Story' signed by late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs sold at an auction in Los Angeles for $31,250, which was $6,000 more than its starting price.

"It was just the second Jobs poster to be auctioned. In 2017, a 1992 Jobs-signed Networld Expo poster in San Francisco sold for $19,640," Nate D. Sanders Auction noted.

Jobs signed the poster sometime after 1995 and its high price tag was due to the relative scarcity of Jobs' autograph, news portal 9TO5MAC reported on Friday.

Jobs was a majority shareholder in Pixar and was credited as an executive producer in "Toy Story". Following Pixar's acquisition by Disney, Jobs also served as a member of Disney's board of directors, MacRumors reported on Monday.

The poster is 24-inches by 36-inches in dimension and was reportedly signed sometime after 1995, the year when Pixar released its first movie, "Toy Story".

"Toy Story" was a smashing success earning three Academy Award nominations, earning $373.6 million at the box office and securing its reputation as one of the finest animated movies of all time," the auction house wrote on its website.

