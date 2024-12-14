Possible Human Pelvic Bone Found Near NY Waterfront Park, 5th Incident In Months

A possible human pelvic bone was recently found along the Brooklyn Bridge Park shoreline, making it at least the fifth such spotting in the last few months along the waterfront, officials said.

The bone was spotted wedged between the rocks of the East River near Water and Dock Streets in DUMBO, The New York Post reported.

All the human body parts found a few steps away from the iconic Jane's Carousel "are believed to be of the same person", according to a representative of the city Medical Examiner's Office.

“It is believed the remains are washing up there because of the tides,” the representative said.

“This person has not yet been identified,” the spokesperson said, adding the team would use all the advanced forensic science tools -- dental analysis, taking DNA from bone -- to reach a conclusion.

The first time the body parts were recovered by a Department of Parks & Recreation worker on the morning of August 19 earlier this year. The remains, including a skull, were found covered in clothing, while a pair of boots were also recovered nearby, officials said.

Two days later, authorities discovered another bone from the same area. Later, it was described as a leg or part of one. This happened on August 21. On August 31, more bone fragments were discovered along the shoreline, police officials said.

Nothing was found for a few weeks after that. But authorities were left stunned when additional remains were seen on September 27 in the same area.

In September, specialists from the Forensic Anthropology Unit of the Medical Examiner's Office informed that during the initial investigation it seemed the remains belonged to a man because of the size and shape of the bones, especially the pelvic bones, which are usually smaller in men as compared to women.