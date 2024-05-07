Porn Star Stormy Daniels To Testify In Trump's Hush Money Trial: Report

Donald Trump's legal team say Stormy Daniels' claim is false. (File)

Stormy Daniels will be called as a witness in Donald Trump's criminal trial on Tuesday, ABC News reported, setting up a long-awaited showdown between the former U.S. president and the porn star who says they had sex.

Stormy Daniels is at the center of the first-ever criminal trial of a former U.S. president. Prosecutors say Donald Trump covered up a $130,000 hush money payment his former lawyer Michael Cohen made to Daniels in the run-up to the 2016 election.

Michael Cohen has previously said Donald Trump directed him to pay Daniels to keep quiet about a sexual encounter she says she had with Trump in 2006.

Prosecutors have not said who they will call to testify on Tuesday, the 13th day of the trial. Donald Trump said on social media early on Tuesday that he had been told who the witness would be, but quickly took down the post.

A lawyer for Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Prosecutors with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office say Donald Trump falsely labeled his reimbursement payments to Michael Cohen in 2017 as legal expenses in his real estate company's books to cover up what they call an illegal scheme to influence the 2016 election by buying the silence of people with potentially damaging information.

Donald Trump, running again for president in the Nov. 5 election, has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records and denies any sexual encounter with Daniels.

Prosecutors have shown the former president's signature was on payments at the heart of the case. Over the next two weeks they aim to demonstrate that Donald Trump was responsible then for an illegal cover-up.

On Monday, jurors saw the 34 business records that prosecutors say were falsified by Donald Trump to obscure his reimbursement of Michael Cohen.

Donald Trump's defense lawyers have told the 12 jurors and six alternates that Daniels' testimony will not be relevant to the financial paperwork violations at the heart of prosecutors' case.

Michael Cohen in 2018 pleaded guilty to violating federal campaign finance law through the payment to Daniels. He testified that Donald Trump directed him to make the payment.

Daniels said she had sex with Trump at a Lake Tahoe hotel while he was married to his wife Melania Trump.

Trump's legal team say Daniels' claim is false and have suggested she was seeking a role on Trump's reality TV show, The Apprentice.

Daniels has been at the receiving end of some of Trump's vitriolic attacks on social media.

Justice Juan Merchan, who is hearing the case, has said some of those posts violated a gag order restricting Trump from speaking about witnesses, jurors, and others involved in the case if those statements are meant to influence the proceedings.

Merchan has fined Trump $10,000 for 10 violations of the order and warned that he could face time in jail if he keeps up his attacks.

Trump has called the gag order a violation of his free speech rights and says the trial is an attempt to hobble his attempt to win back the White House from Democratic President Joe Biden.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)