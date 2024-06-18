Dua Lipa Defends Comments On 'Israeli Genocide' Amid Backlash

Dua Lipa recently faced controversy when she was mentioned in an Israeli rap song. (FILE)

Popstar Dua Lipa, who has been one of the vocal voices calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, has said that she stands by her statement of calling it an "Israeli genocide." In an interview, she said she speaks out for what she believes is right, even if it brings backlash. Ms Lipa, born in England to Kosovo-Albanian parents, said speaking up was “a natural inclination” for her, given her “background and heritage.”



“My very existence is somewhat political – it's not something that is out of the ordinary for me to be feeling close to,” she told Radio Times.



The Grammy winner had reposted a graphic image from Artists4Ceasefire on Instagram, urging solidarity with Gaza under the hashtag #AllEyesOnRafah. In her post to 88 million followers, she condemned violence against children, saying “burning children alive can never be justified” and criticised what she termed “Israeli genocide.”



Ms Lipa recently faced controversy when she was mentioned in an Israeli rap song that called for violence against public figures supporting Palestinian rights.



She explained, in the same Radio Times interview, that she carefully considers her political statements now, seeing them as necessary for larger causes despite the expected backlash.



“This is about something that is way bigger than me, and it's necessary – and that's the only reason I'm posting it,” she explained, adding that her comments are “always going to be met with a backlash and other people's opinions.” “Ultimately I feel it's for the greater good, so I'm willing to [take that hit],” she said.



Ms Lipa, who is set to headline the Glastonbury festival this month, shared that she continues to support the Labour Party and intends to vote for them in the upcoming UK elections. However, she clarified that she prefers not to publicly endorse or criticise specific party leaders, noting her belief that politicians often disappoint. "I've always supported Labour so that's where I'll always stand, but I don't think I'll be publicly going for or against anyone because politicians overall just have a way of letting you down," she said.



More than 36,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 83,000 have been injured in the ongoing Israeli war on the Gaza Strip. The action came in retaliation to the Hamas attack on Southern Israel on October 7, 2023.