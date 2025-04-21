When Pope Francis Signed Havana Declaration, Ending Catholic-Orthodox Feud

Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, died on Monday after a prolonged illness. He was 88.

Elected in 2013 after the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI, Francis led the Church for 12 years, during which he battled several health complications. He was hospitalised on February 14 for bronchitis and later diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia. The Vatican had said his condition was "critical" with early signs of kidney failure.

Despite his fragile health, Pope Francis made a final public appearance on April 20, greeting crowds during the Easter Sunday service, in what would be his last public appearance.

Among the many milestones of his papacy, one stands out - his meeting with the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill.

The Havana Declaration

On February 12, 2016, Pope Francis and Patriarch Kirill met in Havana, Cuba, - a moment nearly a 1,000 years in the making.

This meeting was the first between a Pope and the Russian Orthodox Patriarch since the Great Schism of 1054, which split Christianity into Catholic and Orthodox branches.

The two leaders held a private conversation for over two hours, after which they signed the Havana Declaration - a 30-point joint statement that signalled a new chapter in Catholic-Orthodox relations, one focused more on shared concerns than the theological divides that had caused the historic rift.

What Did The Havana Declaration Say?

Both Pope Francis and Patriarch Kirill agreed that unity between Catholics and Orthodox Christians is important, even if full reunion may take time.

They said that both churches share the same roots from the first 1,000 years of Christianity and promised to keep talking and working together.

The declaration said that both churches are "not competitors but brothers."

One of the main points in the declaration was the suffering of Christians in the Middle East and Africa, especially in war-affected places like Syria and Iraq.

Pope Francis and Patriarch Kirill took note of how many Christians were being killed or forced to leave their homes, and they urged the world to help stop this.

The statement also spoke about the importance of mutual respect between the Catholic and Orthodox Churches, especially in areas where both communities live together.

It warned against proselytism, or trying to convert each other's followers, and encouraged collaborating instead of competing in their religious work.

The statement also talked about the need to preserve Christian traditions in Europe. It supported dialogue between different religions and cultures to stop extremism and violence.

The declaration focused on protecting traditional values, like family and the sanctity of life.

The meeting took place in Havana, a neutral location, because of the delicate relationship between the Vatican and the Russian Orthodox Church.