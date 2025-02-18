Pope Accepts Resignation Of Canadian Bishop Accused Of Sexual Abuse

Pope Francis on Tuesday said he had accepted the resignation of a Canadian bishop who has been named in a class-action lawsuit against the church that alleges sexual assault.

The pope did not give a reason for replacing Jean-Pierre Blais, the 75-year-old bishop of Baie-Comeau in the predominantly French-speaking province of Quebec.

But in a statement, he noted that any bishop who turns 75 is automatically requested to offer his resignation. The pope makes a decision on whether to accept the offer "after he has examined all the circumstances", the statement said.

Blais is mentioned in a list of sexual predators filed as part of a victims' class action against the Archdiocese of Quebec. He has denied any wrongdoing.

The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops and the Diocese of Baie-Comeau were not immediately available to comment on the pope's decision.

