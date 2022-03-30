Police Visit Will Smith's Home After Reported Drone Sighting

Will Smith won the Best Actor Oscars after slapping Chris Rock.

The police in Los Angeles paid a visit to actor Will Smith's home on Tuesday after receiving a call about a drone sighting over the property. It is not clear who had reported the drone, but a police spokesperson said that the cops were not able to locate the drone.

The spokesperson told New York Post that a police vehicle visited Smith's Calabasas mansion after receiving a call. “But they weren't able to locate the drone because by the time officers arrived at the scene it had already left the area,” the spokesperson added.

It was unclear who called the authorities. “It could have been the Smiths or their neighbour. We just sent that unit over there to try to locate the drone and see if there was a paparazzi or what was going on,” the spokesperson said.

The emergency response came days after the actor stunned the world by slapping comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars. Rock, who was hosting the ceremony, had made a tasteless joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett-Smith.

The comedian-actor declined to file a police report, but the Academy has launched a review of the incident. Will Smith won the Best Actor award minutes after slapping Rock, but later apologised to the comedian, saying his behaviours was “unacceptable”.

Calls have been made to strip Smith of the Oscar award.

Pinkett-Smith broke her silence on the incident on Tuesday in an Instagram post. "This is a season for healing and I'm here for it," she wrote in the post.

Rock's joke was about Pinkett-Smith's tightly cut hair, which infuriated Smith. She has alopecia areata, a condition that causes her to lose hair. The actress had opened up about her condition in 2018.