Police Video Shows Brazen Carjacking In US As Man Pulls Into Garage

The two thieves attacked the car owner and fled with his Aston Martin.

Two thieves barged into a garage in the US and stole an Aston Martin, shortly after the owner came back from a drive. A video posted by Westport Police Department in Connecticut shows the masked thieves running up behind the homeowner as he drives the sports car into his garage. They drag the man out of the blue convertible and drive away. The incident took place around 4pm on Sunday, the police further said on the social media platform.

The video also shows an argument between the carjackers and the homeowner. When the man refused to move, one of the robbers pulled him out and threw him on the floor, as seen in the clip.

The homeowner kept shouting for help, and asked someone inside the house to call the police.

"There have been no significant developments in the investigation as of this writing. The Aston Martin has not been recovered and there have been no arrests," the West Port Police said on Facebook.

The police added that the robbers believed to have followed the owner of the Aston Martin to his house in a stole dark blue BMW.

"The complaint suffered minor injuries as a result of the assault but declined medical attention. Broadcast messages were sent to neighbouring towns and Connecticut State Police. Both of these vehicles were reported to be last seen traveling north on Route 8," the Facebook post further said.

The Westport police warned residents to be extra aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious behaviour to emergency number 911.