Police Shoot, Wound Man Who Opened Fire At Donald Trump Golf Resort

Officers responding to a call of an active shooter at 1:30 a.m. local time at the 800-acre resort outside Miami exchanged gunfire with the man, Doral Police Chief Hernan Organvidez said at a news conference.



The wounded man, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital. An officer was injured, but not by gunfire, police said.



The man was "yelling and spewing" some information about Trump and draped a U.S. flag over a counter, Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez said.



"We are not saying this is terrorism, but we are not discounting anything at this point," Perez said, adding it was unclear what had motivated the man.



The Florida Department of Law Enforcement was investigating the shooting, the Miami-Dade Police Department said.



Federal agencies including the U.S. Secret Service also responded to the scene, Perez said.



Police did not disclose what kind of weapon the man was firing.



Trump National Doral Golf Club is home to four championship golf courses, including the Blue Monster, which plays host to a PGA Tour event each year. Trump bought the property for $150 million in 2012. © Thomson Reuters 2018



