Man Arrested After Police Respond To 'Active Shooter' At US Grocery Store

"Avoid the area," the Boulder police department posted on Twitter (Representational)

Police swarmed a grocery store in the western US state of Colorado Monday and arrested a man following reports of an active shooter, law enforcement said.

Officers were reportedly shot at as they responded to a report of a person hit with gunfire in the parking area of King Soopers in the city of Boulder, a law enforcement source told ABC News, without confirming earlier reports of multiple injuries.

"Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA," the Boulder police department posted on Twitter before the arrest.

Live-streamed video showed at least one person -- a middle-aged man, shirtless and wearing shorts -- being detained by police and led away from the store.

The man, who was white, appeared to be in handcuffs and one of his legs was coated red, seemingly with blood.

Armored vehicles, at least six ambulances and dozens of personnel including at least one SWAT team attended the scene.

"Our SWAT team is on the way to assist," tweeted the sheriff's department of neighboring Jefferson County.

Unverified early images appeared to show at least three wounded people lying prone on the ground both inside and immediately outside the store, as multiple gunshots rang out.

Later, shoppers who had been led safely out of the store sat wrapped in blankets, talking to emergency workers.

The city of Boulder is located around 30 miles northwest of state capital Denver, on the eastern foothills of the Rocky Mountains.

