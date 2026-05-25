Police Rescue Man Walking Into Freeway Traffic With Help Of Drone In US

The Dallas Police Department safely removed a man walking into traffic on a freeway with the help of its Drone First Responder program. Officials said the incident took place on May 21, 2026, and highlighted the early success of the department's drone response system.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers received a call at around 4:15 pm regarding a man walking into traffic in the 3900 block of Northbound Julius Schepps Freeway.

After receiving the report, a pilot from the Drone First Responder program used an Unmanned Aerial System to respond to the situation.

Police said the drone pilot was able to quickly locate the man walking on the freeway and continuously monitor his movements.

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The pilot also guided uniformed officers directly to the man's location on the road.

With the help of the drone footage and directions provided by the pilot, officers quickly reached the scene and safely removed the man from the freeway before he was harmed.

The Dallas Police Department said the incident was one of the first positive outcomes from the Drone First Responder program and added that the initiative was already showing successful results.