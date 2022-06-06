Police Launch Investigation After Social Media User Threatens To 'Shoot Up' School In US: Report

A person claimed to be a student threatened to shoot a high school in Brooklyn.

The police in New York have launched an investigation after a person threatened to "shoot up" an elite high school in Brooklyn. The person claimed to be a student of the school and said the shooting will be live-streamed on Instagram.

"I'm going to shoot up my school Millennium Brooklyn High School New York with a MP15 assault rifle and a Glock 17 pistol with hundreds of rounds of ammunition in a few weeks and Livestream it on my Instagram," the threatening post said, according to the New York Post.

An employee at another school - Park Slope - reported the alarming threat to authorities, a spokeswoman at New York Police Department said on Friday.

"We're investigating it," the Post quoted Detective Denise Maroni as saying.

In the viral post, it was also mentioned that the shooter will also blast "dancin military style and abba gimme gimme eurobeat" music during the shooting.

"I hope to take at least 15-30 people with me mostly in the classrooms or hallways, plus some people fleeing the building," the post further said.

The threat comes more than a week after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Twenty-one people, including 19 students, were killed in one of the worst mass shootings in the US history when 18-year-old Salvador Ramos entered the school and opened fire on classrooms full of fourth-graders.

Following the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, a number of mass shooting threats have been made targeting schools in New York City and Long Island over the last week, the Post further reported.