Texas Rains Bring Out Giant Poisonous Worms That Regenerate If Cut Into Half

Heavy rains in the Houston area of Texas have brought out poisonous, foot-long worms that can regenerate if cut in half. The hammerhead flatworm, an invasive species, secretes toxins that can cause skin irritation and is poisonous to pets if ingested.

These worms are often found on lawns, sidewalks and roads after rainstorms, posing a risk to people and animals. They prefer hot and humid climates, experts say.

Ashley Morgan-Olvera, M.S., with the Texas Invasive Species Institute, warned that the worm regenerates. "So if you chop it into two pieces, you get two worms," she told KHOU.

Instead, residents are advised to wear gloves and put the worms in a plastic bag with salt, vinegar or citrus oil, and then freeze them overnight. Touching it is not recommended even if the worm is dead. If touched, wash the affected area with soap and water, and apply hand sanitiser.

The hammerhead worm, also known as a shovelhead or arrowhead, is a menacing pest that gets its name from its distinctive head shape, similar to that of a hammerhead shark. Growing up to 15 inches long, these worms have often even been mistaken for snakes. But what makes them truly dangerous is their toxic slime, which they use to paralyse earthworms - a vital component of crops, gardens and natural environments.

Dr Blake Layton Jr, an entomology expert with Mississippi State University, explains the hammerhead worm's "mouth" stretches out to digest the earthworm's body after coating it with the same toxic slime that causes skin irritation in humans and sickness in animals.

Hammerhead worms also have the potential to carry parasites, making them an even greater threat. When they reproduce asexually, they can create new worms that are genetically identical to the parent, according to KHOU.

As Dr Layton Jr explains, "A portion of the rear of the worm breaks off and grows a new head, producing a new flatworm genetically identical to its parent, a literal 'chip off the old block'."

This means that a single hammerhead worm can quickly become multiple worms, spreading its toxic slime and parasites throughout your yard.