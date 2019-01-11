Justin Trudeau Confirms Canada Has Granted Asylum To Saudi Teen

Canada has been unequivocal that we'll stand up for human rights and women's rights around the world, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

World | | Updated: January 11, 2019 23:50 IST
Rahaf Mohammed fled Saudi Arabia because she feared her family would kill her. (File)


Ottawa: 

An 18-year-old Saudi asylum seeker who fled her family and armed only with Twitter staved off deportation from Thailand has been accepted as a refugee by Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday.

"Canada has been unequivocal that we'll stand up for human rights and women's rights around the world," Trudeau said. "When the United Nations made a request of us that we grant miss (Rahaf Mohammed) al-Qunun's asylum, we accepted."



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

