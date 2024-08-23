Live: PM Modi To Visit Ukraine Today, Meet President Zelensky

PM Narendra Modi will meet Ukrainian PM Volodymyr Zelenskyy today.

PM Narendra Modi is headed for his much-anticipated trip to Ukraine after wrapping up his two-day visit to Poland this morning. He is scheduled to meet the Ukrainian PM Volodymyr Zelenskyy, upon whose invite he is visiting the conflict-hit nation-state.

PM Modi's Ukraine visit comes nearly six weeks after he visited Russia to discuss the conflict-ridden situation amid Russia Ukraine. This shall also be an Indian PM's first visit to Ukraine.

The Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal posted on the social media platform X (formerly, Twitter) that PM Modi's visit to Poland after four decades will widen and deepen India-Poland relations.

The UN secretary-general's office said that they hope that the Indian PM's visit to Ukraine might bring up the possibility of putting an end to the war.

Although India has yet to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine, PM Modi's statement said, "As a friend and partner, we hope for an early return of peace and stability in the region."

"I look forward to the opportunity to build upon earlier conversations with President Zelenskyy on strengthening bilateral cooperation and share perspectives on peaceful resolution of the ongoing Ukraine conflict. I am confident that the visit will serve as a natural continuation of extensive contacts with the two countries and help create the foundation for stronger and more vibrant relations in the years ahead," it further added.

The Ukrainian PM congratulated PM Modi on his election victory earlier this year.

Here are the live updates of PM Modi's visit to Ukraine: