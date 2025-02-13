Dokra Artwork, Hand-Engraved Mirror: PM Modi's Gifts For Macron, His Wife

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gifted Dokra artwork - musicians with studded stonework to French President Emmanuel Macron.

Dokra art, a revered metal-casting tradition from Chhattisgarh, showcases intricate craftsmanship using the ancient lost wax technique. Rooted in the region's rich tribal heritage, this artwork depicts traditional musicians in dynamic poses, highlighting the cultural significance of music.

Made from brass and copper, the piece features fine detailing and is enhanced with lapis lazuli and coral for contrast. The labour-intensive casting process reflects the artisans' great skill and dedication. More than just decoration, this Dokra piece embodies India's rich cultural legacy, celebrating tribal traditions and artistic excellence.

PM Modi was on a three-day visit to France from February 10-12. In a special gesture, French President Macron came to see off PM Modi at the airport. The two leaders also exchanged a warm hug. PM Modi left Marseille in France for Washington, DC for the second leg of his two-nation visit.

During his visit to France, PM Modi attended various programmes ranging from Artificial Intelligence (AI) to commerce, energy, and cultural linkages. PM Modi co-chaired the AI Action Summit, a gathering of world leaders and global tech CEOs.

During his meeting with President Macron, the two leaders reviewed the progress on the 2047 Horizon Roadmap for the India-France strategic partnership. The two leaders travelled to Marseille city of France to inaugurate the first Indian Consulate in France. They also visited the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor project, in which India is a member of the consortium of partner countries that include France.

PM Modi also paid tributes to the Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during World Wars I and II at the Mazargues War Cemetery. PM Modi and Macron also visited the control room of CMA-CGM, a global leader in shipping and logistics.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Strengthening Maritime Ties in Marseille! President @EmmanuelMacron and I visited the control room of CMA-CGM, a global leader in shipping and logistics. As India expands its maritime and trade networks, collaborations with industry leaders will play a crucial role in boosting connectivity, supply chains and economic growth. We are working towards enhancing India-France cooperation in logistics, sustainability and global trade, reinforcing our shared vision for a better maritime future."

After concluding his visit to France, PM Modi is travelling to the US. This will be the first visit of PM Modi to the US since the inauguration of the second presidential term of President Donald Trump.

