PM Modi Joins Maldives' Independence Day Celebrations As Chief Guest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday graced the Independence Day celebrations of the Maldives as the guest of honour.

PM Modi was warmly welcomed at the iconic Republic Square in this Maldivian capital.

The prime minister landed in Male on Friday on a two-day visit primarily to attend the Independence Day celebrations of the Ind

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)