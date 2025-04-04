PM Gifts Sarnath Buddha Statue, Brocade Silk Shawl To Thailand's Royal Family

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday gifted the brass statue of Sarnath Buddha in Dhyan Mudra to Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and a brocade silk shawl from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi to Thailand's Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana.

PM Modi held a meeting with Thailand's King Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Bajrasudhabimalalakshana at Dusit Palace in Bangkok on Friday.

The brass statue is a stunning representation of Buddhist spirituality and Indian craftsmanship, inspired by the Sarnath style. Originating from Bihar, the statue reflects the Gupta and Pala art traditions with its serene expression, intricately detailed robe, and iconic lotus pedestal.

While the brocade silk shawl is a masterpiece of India's rich weaving tradition, crafted from the finest silk, it features intricate motifs depicting village life, divine celebrations, and nature, inspired by Indian miniature and Pichwai art.

The shawl's vivid colour palette--reds, blues, greens, and yellows--symbolizes joy and auspiciousness, while a broad ornamental border in deep pink, magenta, and gold adds a regal touch. Beyond its visual splendor, the shawl boasts a soft, warm, and luxurious drape, with skilled artisans dedicating weeks of meticulous craftsmanship to create each unique piece.

According to a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) release, the two sides exchanged views on shared cultural heritage between the two nations and discussed ways to strengthen multifaceted ties.

"They exchanged views on shared cultural heritage between India and Thailand. In this context, they spoke about the relics of Lord Buddha which travelled from India to Thailand last year and the positive impact the initiative has had in further strengthening people-to-people ties between the two countries. They also discussed ways to further strengthen the multifaceted ties between the two countries," the release said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi participated in the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok. He welcomed the adoption of the BIMSTEC Bangkok Vision 2030 and the BIMSTEC Maritime Transport Agreement.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "PM @narendramodi participated in the 6th BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok today. PM welcomed signing of the BIMSTEC Maritime Transport Agreement, adoption of the BIMSTEC Bangkok Vision 2030, and adoption of the Report of BIMSTEC Eminent Persons Group. The BIMSTEC Member States also adopted the Summit Declaration."

PM Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to boosting cooperation across diverse sectors in the BIMSTEC region on Friday. He expressed hope that the efforts would make a positive difference in the member states of BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation).

