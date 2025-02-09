PlayStation Plus Users To Get 5-Day Extension After Global Outage

After an almost 24-hour outage that left gamers around the globe frustrated, Sony's PlayStation has officially announced that all PlayStation Plus members will automatically receive an additional five days of service.

PlayStation Plus is a paid subscription service from PlayStation which gives players access to games, online multiplayer, and exclusive content.

"Network services have fully recovered from an operational issue. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank the community for their patience. All PlayStation Plus members will automatically receive an additional 5 days of service," said PlayStation in a post on X.

The reason behind the massive outage has not been specified as of now. Reports of connectivity issues surged across social media, with users encountering error messages and login failures on the PlayStation Network on Saturday.

"We are aware some users might be currently experiencing issues with PSN," said PlayStation addressing the concerns yesterday.

The company later confirmed that the servers were back up and announced the compensation on X.

The PlayStation Network (PSN) is an online service that enables gamers to buy and download games, interact with other players, manage their accounts, redeem rewards, and access multimedia apps like Netflix and Spotify.